Partners and stakeholders celebrate the World Food Day in Jarra Soma, calling for increased support for farmers

- Advertisement -

Hon. Minister of Agric., Heads of UN Agencies and partners holding a WFD Banner

Jarra Soma, Lower River Region – On Saturday, 19 October 2024, farmers gathered at Jarra Soma in the Lower River Region to celebrate the World Food Day 2024. The event emphasized the critical role of agriculture in ensuring food security, resilience against climate shocks, and the need to transform agrifood systems for a better environment and a sustainable future. Celebrated under the Theme: ‘Right to food for a better life and a better future,’ the event also brought together government and community leaders, farmers, development partners and stakeholders to reflect on global and national food security challenges and the importance of resilient food systems for better production and better nutrition for a a better life.

- Advertisement -

World Food Day is an important occasion for the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), as it reinforces the organization’s commitment to ending hunger and promoting sustainable food systems globally. The event also highlights the critical role of farmers in addressing food security amid challenges like climate change and economic instability, emphasizing the need for increased support and investment in rural communities to ensure they can address the aspirations of the 2030 Agenda leaving no one behind.

The Governor of the Lower River, Region Seedy Lamin Bah, pointed out the importance of rural communities in the agricultural sector, stating, “Rural farmers are the backbone of our agricultural system. We must ensure they have the resources and support necessary to feed themselves and their communities. Lower River Region is playing a crucial role in this effort, and the hard work of our farmers deserves recognition and support.”

The event also featured remarks from key figures, including the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, and Food Security, Honourable Dr Demba Sabally, who addressed the ongoing challenges in global food security. He highlighted the increasing threats of climate change, economic downturns, and inequalities, noting that “More than 733 million people worldwide are facing hunger, while 2.8 billion cannot afford a healthy diet. We must urgently transform our agri-food systems to ensure access to affordable, nutritious food for all.”

- Advertisement -

Mme Rose Sarr, the UN Resident Coordinatorad interim, further echoed a call for resilience in food systems amid global challenges. “Smallholder farmers, especially family farmers, remain the backbone of food production worldwide, but they face mounting pressures from climate change and biodiversity loss. We must rethink how we produce, process, and consume food to ensure that everyone’s right to food is respected.”

Ms Shibu Rampedi, FAO Representative, while reflecting on the local context and FAO’s continued support to The Gambia highlighted that “We are committed to working with the government and local communities to promote climate-smart agriculture, improve market access, and ensure that rural farmers can withstand climate shocks and continue to produce nutritious food for all.”

Ms Rampedi also reiterated FAO’s commitment to promoting the right to food as a basic human right; empowering rural communities through initiatives that promote climate-smart agriculture. “FAO is helping farmers build resilience to climate shocks, increase productivity, and improve food security for a better life.”

World Food Programme Country Director, Mme Miranda Sende, outlined WFP’s continued efforts to empower communities to tackle climate change impacts and economic challenges. “WFP’s activities focus on reinforcing local food procurement for the Home-Grown School Feeding Programme, promoting sustainable agricultural practices, enhancing bio-fortification and nutritional education through SBCC initiatives.”

Executive Director of Action Aid, Mme Ndella Faye-Colley, discussed the issue of land access for women farmers in rural Gambia. While not a crisis, this limitation affects women’s empowerment and agricultural productivity. She called for initiatives to allocate land to women as vital for sustainable development and improvement of the right to adequate food and nutrition.

World Food Day 2024 served as a powerful reminder of the shared responsibility to ensure that access to food is a basic human right, no one should be left behind. The messages delivered highlighted the need for continued collaborative efforts to build resilient, inclusive, and sustainable agri-food systems. By transforming agri-food systems and investing in rural farmers, The Gambia will make significant strides towards the aspirations of its Green Recovery Focused National Development Plan.