Qatari Deputy Ambassador in The Gambia oversees the distribution of food packages as part of the Ramadan Iftar Project

Mr Abdullah Al-Kaabi, Deputy Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of The Gambia, oversaw the organisation and distribution of approximately 443 food packages as part of the “Iftar for the Fasting” project on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The distribution took place in eight areas of the West Coast Region of The Gambia, namely: Bijilo, Kerr Serign, Latriya, Mandinari, Kerewan, Sanyang, Brufut, and Brusubi.

The project was funded by the Qatar Fund for Development and reflects the deep relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of The Gambia. It also comes within the framework of the state’s efforts to support the most vulnerable groups and enhance humanitarian cooperation.

The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the state of Qatar, affirming that the initiative embodies the values of solidarity and mutual support for which the country is known, and strengthens the bonds of cooperation between the two friendly nations and peoples.