Refela Gambia conference champions women’s leadership and rights

By Arret Jatta

Hundreds of women leaders and policymakers gathered in Banjul yesterday as Refela Gambia under Mayor Rohey Lowe, spotlighted the urgent need to accelerate women’s leadership and safeguard their rights.

Held under the theme “Accelerating Representation, Safeguarding and Strengthening Women’s Rights,” the conference brought together policymakers, local government leaders, and advocates from across The Gambia and Africa to discuss ways to expand women’s participation in leadership and decision-making.

The event featured Peter Obi, a former Nigerian state governor and presidential candidate as guest of honour, alongside notable dignitaries including UDP leader Ousainu Darboe, Youths and Sport Minister Bakary Badjie, mayor of Leeds, UK, and women leaders from local government areas nationwide.

In her opening address, Mayor Lowe who is also president of Refela Africa, highlighted the on-going gender gap and called on the National Assembly to advance women-driven initiatives.

“The gender parity gap still remains very wide. We need more constructive and women-led efforts. The National Assembly must stand firm as the last line of defence for vulnerable women,” she said.

Leeds Mayor Marshal Abigail praised Lowe’s dedication to inclusion and service.

“Lord Mayor Rohey’s inclusion is top-notch. She invites everyone to the table, regardless of gender, politics, or religion. Caring is a verb, and she embodies this every day in advocating for women and girls in The Gambia,” she complimented.

Former Vice President Fatoumata Jallow Tambajang described Mayor Lowe as a trailblazer for women. “She has always fought the right fights and paved the way for women to lead. Her work strengthens democracy, promotes peace, and ensures progress for our nation and Africa,” Tambajang said, emphasising the importance of freedom, civic rights, and a stable environment for economic growth.

Peter Obi acknowledged the vital role of women in society and governance and emphasised that they are generally less prone to corruption, making them ideal candidates for leadership roles.

He noted that as Africa’s youths prepare to take on greater responsibilities, women are already at the forefront, demonstrating their capacity to lead and drive progress across the continent.

The conference reaffirmed the commitment of Refela Gambia and its partners to empower women, promote inclusive governance, and ensure that the voices of women shape policies that impact future generations.