SJAG TO END GENDER INEQUALITY IN MEDIA COVERAGE

The Sports Journalists Association of The Gambia (SJAG), through its Women Sports Reporters Commission (WSRC), on Sunday commemorated International Women’s Day at the Seaview Gardens Hotel.

The event centered on the theme: “Accelerate Action to Tackle Gender Inequality in Media Coverage”, designed to recognise the achievements and resilience of women in sports journalism and advocate for fair, inclusive, and equitable storytelling.

The commemoration featured interactive sessions where prominent Gambian women sports leaders, athletes, and journalists discussed critical issues, specifically asking: “How lack of media coverage Affects Women Sports Development in The Gambia?”

A statement from SJAG assured that it will strengthen the representation of women and will continue driving conversations that bridge the visibility gap in the Gambian sporting ecosystem.

This 2026 commemoration follows the historic launch of the Women Sports Reporters Commission in April 2025, which was established to empower Gambian female reporters and address the unique challenges they face in a male-dominated field.