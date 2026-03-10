Senegal, Gambia friendly: Lions gets new blood to rejuvenate aging defensive line

- Advertisement -

A new face could soon emerge in the heart of the Lions of Teranga’s defense. Center-back Malang Sarr is expected to join the Senegal squad for the upcoming call-up, which comes on March 31 against Gambia.. At 27, the RC Lens defender could inject much-needed energy into a backline that, while experienced, is starting to show its age.

After a long period of uncertainty over his international future, Malang Sarr now appears ready to make the leap. The former French U21 international has, for several months, been sending clear signals to coach Pape Thiaw. The Senegalese tactician may well hand Sarr his first senior call-up at the next training camp. The Lions are set to face Peru on March 28 and then Gambia on March 31 in friendlies, as part of their preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

This potential call-up is also a reward for an outstanding season. With RC Lens, the 27-year-old defender has established himself as a key figure in the squad. He has already racked up more than 23 Ligue 1 appearances this season, contributing an assist.

- Advertisement -

The northern club is enjoying a remarkable campaign. Sitting second in the league and through to the semi-finals of the Coupe de France, Lens is built on a rock-solid defense in which Sarr plays a pivotal role.

Experience and renewal

Above all, his arrival could help lay the groundwork for the future. Senegal’s defense is still dominated by experienced players, but several are nearing the end of their cycles. Captain Kalidou Koulibaly, now 34 and playing in Saudi Arabia, is gradually approaching the twilight of his career. Alongside him, Moussa Niakhaté (30) remains a reliable asset at Lyon, while Abdoulaye Seck (33) continues his journey in Israel.

The bridge between two generations

Malang Sarr could serve as a crucial link. At 27, he finds himself between the veteran core and a new generation of defenders still finding their feet. His presence could also ease the integration of fresh talent. Youngsters Mamadou Sarr (20) and Antoine Mendy (21) are among the squad’s brightest prospects, but they still lack experience at the highest international level.

- Advertisement -

In this transitional role, Malang Sarr could help stabilise the handover. Neither too young nor at the end of his career, he is at the perfect age to facilitate Senegal’s defensive renewal.