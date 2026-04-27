Plymouth-Dakar Banjul challenge commissions landmark water project at Scouts headquarters

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Saturday marked a transformative milestone for The Gambia Scout Association (TGSA) with the official handover of a high-capacity water storage facility at its National Headquarters in Bakoteh.

Executed under the Access to Clean Water Initiative, this project addresses a critical infrastructure gap, ensuring the health, dignity, and operational sustainability of the Scout movement. The facility was formally received by the Chief Commissioner Amadou Daffeh, symbolising a renewed organisational commitment to community service and practical humanitarian action.

This achievement was made possible through the generous support of the Plymouth-Dakar- Banjul Challenge Committee a charity with a 25- year history of assistance to various sectors of the Gambian society.

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Their unwavering dedication to cross-border humanitarian causes continues to transform lives and bridge international communities through impactful collaboration.

The chairman of the Plymouth Dakar- Banjul Committee Momodou Jagana himself a former scout, registered the charity’s delight to have provided the complex which also houses a skills centre with such essential need like water, a basic necessity of life.

Assisted by Coordinator Minyang Jobe, Jagana said such projects align with the mission of the Charity and called on the beneficiaries to take good care of the borehole, to ensure its durability.

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He expressed hope that the provision of the water facility will mark the beginning of a long collaboration between The Charity and the Gambia Scouts Association.

Amadou Daffeh, Chief Commissioner welcomed the Charity and thanked its members for the gesture. As the scout band plays martial music, officials from both sides joined hands for the symbolic opening of the tap from which thousand liters flows daily much to the students and officials of the skills center and a large neighborhood. Mr Eliman Cham represented the board and the neighbours.