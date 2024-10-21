Assembly approves Spain-Gambia circular migration

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The National Assembly on Saturday approved a ‘non legally binding’ migration agreement between the Gambia and the Kingdom of Spain, to establish a framework under which Gambians will be recruited to travel and do fixed term jobs in Spain and return once work is completed.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of Spain visited the Gambia in August this year as part of a trip through three West African nations, Senegal, Mauritania and Gambia aimed at enhancing cooperation in controlling irregular migration.

Following his meeting with president Barrow, Sanchez said the two countries had agreed to work together on “security as well as opportunities for legal temporary migration.”

Tabling the motion before lawmakers Saturday, Trade and Employment Minister Baboucarr Joof said the framework will provide opportunities for young Gambians to legally travel and work in Spain in a manner that addresses the pervasive phenomenon of illegal migration which is of interest to both countries.

“It will further help in our collective efforts to combat this menace of irregular migration and mitigate its negative impacts. The agreement is also in line with the Gambia government’s objective of creating employment opportunities for Gambians to reduce unemployment and contribute to the attainment of the government’s target to create 150,000 jobs by 2026,” the minister said.

He disclosed that the agreement is for an initial period of one year and may be extended provided both sides are willing to have an extension.

Minister Joof went on: “The MoU is not legally binding and therefore shall not give rise to obligations to either party under any international law. Workers recruited under this MoU will be issued employment contracts with clearly specified contract durations which they will to sign up before departing. A four (4) year temporary permit shall be issued to successful candidates for this purpose and will be tied to the employment contract. Workers recruited will be required to make formal undertakings to return to Gambia upon termination or expiry of employment contracts under the agreement. Recruitment of workers will be done through registered and licensed private recruitment agencies under the supervision of the Department of Labour.”

The minister added that his ministry and it counterpart in Spain will coordinate the implementation of the agreement in collaboration with their respective ministries of foreign affairs and embassies.

An overwhelming majority of lawmakers supported the agreement and gave it their blessings. However, some are worried that people may ‘abscond’ and refuse to return home.

Busumbala NAM Momodou Kanteh expressed concern that the MoU not being legally binding arguing this may subject it to abuse since migrants would not be subjected to protections provided for by international conventions on the rights of all migrants.

NAM Almamy Gibba of Foni Kansala warned against any form of ‘discrimination’ based on “politics and regionalism” in the selection of persons for the scheme.