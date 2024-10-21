NCP urges Barrow to drop charges against journalists

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The leader of the National Convention Party has called on President Adama Barrow to drop all criminal and civil charges against The Voice newspaper’s managing editor Musa Sheriff and his deputy Momodou Justice Darboe.

Speaking to The Standard yesterday, Abubacarr M A Kinteh said: “Our policy as NCP members is that we support free speech and exercise tolerance when it comes to freedom of expression. Therefore, we are appealing to President Barrow to drop all the charges against these journalists for his own good legacy,” he said.

According to him, since President Barrow came to power, there have not been any hostilities between his government and the media and that record should be maintained.