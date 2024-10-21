Kalipha Mbye is new Assembly Clerk

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Kalipha MM Mbye, 39, has became the youngest Clerk of the National Assembly after lawmakers accepted his nomination in an extraordinary session Saturday.

He will replace current Clerk Momodou Sise whose tenure will end in December.

Mbye, a Master’s dgree holder in law from the University of Bradford UK, has been working at the Assembly for over ten years.

Prior to his appointment he was the Deputy Clerk for Legal and Procedural Matters before which he served in various positions including Director of the Table Office and Hansard, Assistant Clerk, and Committee Clerk.

He also oversees several international projects in the National Assembly relating to fiscal transparency, democracy consolidation, and parliamentary training.

In addition to his responsibilities in the National Assembly, Mbye is an Adjunct Lecturer at the University of The Gambia, teaching Public International Law.

According to the National Assembly, his vast experience in parliamentary procedures, drafting legislative reports, and leading reforms such as the revision of the National Assembly’s Standing Orders and the drafting of the National Assembly Service Bill are notable achievements in his career.

Majority of lawmakers including deputy Majority leader Abdoulie Ceesay congratulated Mr Mbye for his appointment describing him as an “incredible professional.”