Court accounts clerk found guilty of stealing

By Amadou Jadama

One Haruna Jallow, an accounts clerk posted at Bundung Magistrates’ court was on Wednesday arraigned at the same court for allegedly stealing monies from the inheritance of one Ebra Secka and Balla Manneh, he was entrusted with by the Cadi’s court.

The monies include D282,400.00 of the late Ebra Secka and another D934,754 of the late Balla Manneh.

Mr Jallow faces three counts namely stealing by person in public service, false accounting by public officer and breaches of trust by person employed in public service.

He pleaded guilty on counts one and three but denied count two, and he awaits sentencing on those counts he pleaded guilty to.

According to Inspector Bobo Jarju, the incident occurred on 15 March 2022 at Bundung Magistrates’ court where the accused was employed as an accounts clerk of the Judiciary of the Republic of the Gambia, responsible for receiving monies and in charge of receipts.

“The accused received an amount of D282,400.00 from Bundung Cadi’s court being the inheritance money of the late Ebra Secka, and another D934,754 from the Bundung Cadi’s court being inheritance money of the late Balla Manneh. The accused sent the D934,754.00 to one Corporal Sowe a police officer to deposit into his personal GTBank account,” the policeman said.

Inspector Jarju further told the court that when the Cadi’s court needed the D282,400.00 for the estate of the late Ebra Secka, the accused could not produce it and during a confrontation with him, the accused confirmed that he has used the said money for pressing family issues.

The policeman went on to allege that the accused withdrew money from the D937,754 to settle the D282,400.00 he could not produce and diverted the remaining balance. “Your worship, the accused paid D700,000 to the Judiciary account but subsequently, a breaking incident happened at the cashier’s office when the whole safe was stolen and taken away, “he added.

He said an investigation was mounted by the Police Special Investigation Unit, which discovered that the accused has breached the trust being employed in the Public Service.

After narrating the facts, the accused begged the court for mercy, saying this is the first time he had trouble with the law, and since this incident happened, he has been suspended and receiving half salaries. He further pleaded with the court to impose a fine on him rather than custodian sentence considering he is in poor health. He also begged the court to give him five months to settle the said amount.

The accused was granted bail in the sum of D300,000.

The trial magistrate Ismaila Dibba adjourned the matter to 13 November for sentencing on the counts Jallow pleaded guilty to.