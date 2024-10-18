Gambia tells Caf time to host home matches

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

For the first time in about five years, the Gambia is close to hosting an official Caf international match on home soil.

The country’s only stadium is on the list of venues not approved by Caf prompting the national team to be playing home matches mainly in Morocco.

The situation brought about a huge embarrassment and pressure on the government and to some extent the Gambia football federation with both being lambasted by fans for allowing it to happen.

The government responded with a massive investment to transform the stadium to meet both the long- and short-term requirements of Caf.

Now though the country is confident enough to boast of beautifully transformed stadium that goes beyond Caf requirements.

Accordingly the Gambia football federation GFF, has informed Caf about its intention to host the November 11 Afcon qualifier against Comoros at home, in the Independence Stadium.

“We are confident that with what has been done the stadium is definitely ready to host matches and we have no doubt that Caf will grant approval,” a GFF source told The Standard yesterday.

Our source said this information was accompanied by photos and videos depicting the level of development of work accomplished on the facility. “The VVIP has been separated from the VIP, media tribune built, players’ tunnel done, Scoreboard done, security fences done among other restructuring including of course a first-class pitch. The stadium has been transformed indeed,” our sourced said.

Asked what will follow now our source said either Caf would reply with a satisfactory note approving the venue from the evidence presented or send an inspector to see the actual work. “In any case, it is highly likely that the venue would be approved.”