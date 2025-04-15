IGP’s impersonator gets 2 years suspended sentence

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

After changing his plea from not guilty to guilty, Bakary Jarju, accused of impersonating a public official and obtaining money by false pretense, was yesterday convicted and sentenced to two years imprisonment on the first count and one year on the second, with both to run concurrently.

He was also ordered to pay a compensation of D75,000 to his victim, Amadou Baldeh. But Magistrate K Baldeh of the Brusubi Court suspended the sentences.

- Advertisement -

However, he warned the convict that after paying the D75,000 compensation, he must refrain himself from any form of criminality, warning that if he committs a similar offence, within the suspension period, he will go to serve his two- year jail term.

Police officers Inspector Jaiteh, Inspector Lamin Jammeh and Cadet ASP Sheriffo Ceesay, prosecuted the case.

The convict had pleaded for mercy begging that he is a married man with children who are very young and a wife who is sick.