NAM calls for action over mounting ‘suicide’ cases

By Arret Jatta

The National Assembly Member for Banjul North, Momodou L Bah, has said that the alarming cases of suspected suicide reported by the police must be investigated.

In a statement shared with The Standard, Hon Bah said with three suspected suicides reported in one week, the country can no longer afford to stay silent.

“These are not just headlines or numbers, they are human lives lost, families shattered, and communities left in grief and confusion,” he said.

He also noted that the incidents are not anomalies, but part of a disturbing pattern that reflects how deeply under-resourced and under-prioritised mental health remains in thecountry.

“Many suffer in silence, caught between cultural and legal stigma, spiritual shame, and the lack of professional support. In a society where being strong often means keeping pain to oneself, too many are breaking under the weight of that silence,” he highlighted.

He further called for the amendment of the suicide law in the country as a prevention strategy.

“We urgently need a national suicide prevention strategy rooted in compassion, data, and action. We also need to amend laws that criminalise suicide in The Gambia to allow people to seek support without fear of punishment or imprisonment, for every suicide reported, many more go unspoken. And for every life lost, countless others are suffering quietly, hoping someone will notice, care or help,” he added.