NO THIRD TERM FOR BARROW CAMPAIGN LAUNCHED IN DIASPORA

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NPP says nothing will stop him from ‘re-election’

By Omar Bah

The Gambia For Term Limits (GFTL), led by Sulayman Shyngle Nyassi based in the United Kingdom, with members from the Gambian diaspora across the world is positioning itself as a non‑partisan civil society to pressure President Adama Barrow to step down after his second mandate and uphold the democratic spirit of the 2016 “Never Again” spirit.

Rallying around the slogan “No Third Term for Barrow, the GFTL said it is coordinating from across the United States and Europe, using WhatsApp networks and social media to mobilise thousands of Gambians worldwide to embrace the slogan.

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The group argued that even though the current constitution has no term limits, Barrow’s third‑term ambition betrays his 2016 promise not to overstay in power and risks replicating the self‑perpetuation politics of the Jammeh era.

It insists that Barrow should respect the will of the 2016 coalition and ordinary citizens by facilitating a peaceful transfer of power and allowing fresh leadership into the 2026 polls.

In his acceptance speech as head of the GFTL, obtained by The Standard , Sulayman Shyngle Nyassi, the chairperson of the group, declared that the movement’s mission is to entrench term limits as a “cornerstone of our republic” and end indefinite rule.

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Nyassi said he took up the mandate “not as a personal accolade, but as a solemn trust” to advance constitutional governance and democratic accountability.”

While Nyassi’s statement did not name other individuals in the group, the movement’s launch comes amid intensifying national debate over whether President Adama Barrow will seek a third term in 2026.

“This moment is not about any one individual. It is about a national calling,” Nyassi stated, adding that leadership must always remain accountable to the people, and no office should be held indefinitely at the expense of national progress.

Nyassi stressed that the GFTL is “not driven by division, but by principle,” adding: “We do not stand against individuals, but for systems that ensure fairness, transparency, and the orderly transfer of power.”

“Let history record that at this moment, we chose principle over convenience, unity over division, and progress over stagnation,” Nyassi said.

Nyassi, based in the UK, was unanimously elected by the GFTL Executive Committee.

He pledged to lead with “transparency, sincerity, and fairness” and called on members to reject hostility in favor of “constructive engagement” with civil society, government institutions, and the international community.

He framed the path forward as peaceful and legal: “We will continue to advocate for reforms through constitutional means, guided by dialogue, inclusion, and the rule of law.”

“Your voice matters, your future matters, and this movement belongs to you. Together, we can build a political culture that respects term limits, values accountability, and upholds the dignity of public service,” Nyassi said , while calling on Gambians to join the movement .

He also called for discipline from members: “Let us reject hostility and embrace constructive engagement. Let us replace fear with courage, and apathy with action. The legitimacy of our cause will be measured not only by our goals, but by the integrity of our methods.”

The GFTL’s immediate focus, according to Nyassi, is institutional reform to guarantee term limits and prevent indefinite tenure.

Nyassi did not outline specific legislative steps or timelines but promised to work “tirelessly” to translate the movement’s ideals into “lasting institutional reforms.”

NPP reacts

Reacting to the development, the NPP Youth President and Special Presidential Adviser, Momodou Sabally said: “Well we have not noticed this development and we would not give it any relevance beyond what it actually is: a storm in a tea cup.

The NPP-led grand alliance is an ocean of peace, progress and rapid socio-economic transformation. This movement for continuity of democracy, peace and progress is spreading like a tsunami across the country.”

Sabally stressed that from his recently conducted nationwide access to electricity inauguration tour; to his unprecedented groundbreaking agricultural rural roads tour, President Barrow has won the hearts and minds of Gambians and the electorate has come out in numbers to endorse his bid for a constitutionally guaranteed next term.

“This matter is not a subject of debate in this country. All the serious political parties and actors know for a fact that President Barrow is already on the ballot and well established in pole position.

If a few attention-seeking Gambians living abroad feel like making noise online to prove their relevance, then that is their right. But it also exposes the fact that these people are out of touch with the realities on the ground.”

He added that President Barrow is set for reelection in December for a well-deserved third term and all serious Gambians are adjusting themselves to this inevitable reality.

“As to how we deal with this rhetoric of a third term, we do not have time to waste on endless and obsolete debates. We are focused on supporting President Barrow to continue giving Gambians concrete deliverables with direct impact on their lives. This is the best response to the naysayers and we know for sure that actions speak louder than words.