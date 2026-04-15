Man remanded for allegedly attempting to kill mother

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By Fatou Gassama

One Modou Joof of Sinchu Alagie appeared before the Brusubi Court yesterday accused of threatening to kill his mother, Fatou Cham.

Prosecutors alleged the incident happened on April 8 at Sinchu Alagie. When the charges were read to him in court, the accused denied any wrongdoing. At this juncture police prosecutor sub-Inspector Jamanka applied for an adjournment to enable him to provide his first witness.

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The police officer begged the court to remand the accused for his own safety.

The accused, who was not represented by any lawyer was remanded at Mile II Prisons.