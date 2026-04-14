Gambian entrepreneurs – The pride of The Gambia

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By Ambassador Abdoulie M Touray

A nation rising through enterprise

Small is beautiful. Think BIG. Believe in The Gambia. In the evolving story of The Gambia’s economic transformation, one truth is becoming increasingly evident: the engine of growth lies in the hands of its entrepreneurs.

From small, modest beginnings across towns and villages, Gambian entrepreneurs are building businesses that are not only transforming livelihoods at home but are increasingly making their mark across Africa and beyond.

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The philosophy that underpins this movement is both simple and powerful:

“Small is beautiful—but we must think BIG and believe in The Gambia.”

At the forefront of this entrepreneurial renaissance stands a remarkable figure, Mustapha Njie, founder and chief executive officer of Taf Africa Global, a company that has become synonymous with excellence, resilience, and ambition.

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From humble beginnings to continental recognition

Mustapha Njie’s journey is a compelling testament to what is possible when vision meets discipline. Starting from humble beginnings in The Gambia, he built Taf Africa Global into one of the most respected real estate development companies in West Africa. Through a combination of: Strategic foresight; market responsiveness; relentless execution; commitment to quality.

Taf has grown into a trusted developer of modern housing estates, redefining standards in affordability, design, and delivery.

This is not merely business success—it is nation-building in action.

Yarambamba Estate: A landmark of possibility – One of Taf’s most iconic developments, Yarambamba Estate, stands as a symbol of transformation and aspiration.

It is: A model of structured urban development; a beacon of middle-class housing expansion; community that once housed His Excellency President Adama Barrow.

From Yarambamba to multiple developments across the country, Taf has demonstrated that world-class housing can be conceived and delivered by Gambians.

Exporting the Gambian brand

Today, TAF Africa Global has transcended national boundaries.

The company is now being invited by Heads of State and governments to replicate its housing model across Africa, including Sierra Leone, Nigeria (multiple states), Liberia (latest expansion).

Each project represents more than a business transaction—it is an endorsement of Gambian capability. Wherever Taf goes, The Gambia goes with it.

Just as Gambian footballers proudly represent the nation on international fields, so too do entrepreneurs like Mustapha Njie carry the Gambian flag into boardrooms, construction sites, and investment forums across the continent.

Entrepreneurs as ambassadors of the nation

In today’s global economy, entrepreneurs are no longer just business people—they are ambassadors of national identity and capability.

Taf Africa Global has become: A symbol of Gambian excellence; a brand ambassador of national potential; visual manifestation of The Gambia in motion and in action. This is the new face of economic diplomacy—enterprise-led influence.

Lessons for the next generation

The journey of Mustapha Njie offers critical lessons for aspiring entrepreneurs: Start small, scale strategically. Every great enterprise begins modestly but growth requires vision and structure. Build trust through delivery. Reputation is built not by promises, but by consistent execution. Think beyond borders. The Gambian market is a foundation but Africa is the opportunity. Align business with Impact. Housing is not just commerce, it is dignity, stability, and development. Represent The Gambia with pride. Every entrepreneur carries the responsibility of projecting a positive national image.

The policy imperative: Supporting our champions

The rise of enterprises like Taf Africa Global underscores the urgent need to: Recognise and celebrate Gambian entrepreneurs; facilitate access to finance and land; promote Gambian brands internationally; leverage partnerships with institutions such as IFC, AfDB, and EBID, Afri Exim Bank, Shelter Afrique Bank, Africa Finance Corporation and so forth; create an enabling environment for scale and export. Entrepreneurs must be seen not merely as private actors, but as strategic partners in national development.

Conclusion: The Gambia in motion

Mustapha Njie and Taf Africa Global have set a powerful precedent.

They have shown that: Gambians can compete; Gambians can lead; Gambians can export excellence. Their story is not an exception, it is a blueprint.

When Gambian entrepreneurs succeed abroad, The Gambia succeeds globally.

As a nation, we must therefore celebrate our entrepreneurs, support their growth, amplify their impact and above all think BIG. Believe in The Gambia.

Taf Africa Global is not just building houses. It is building confidence. It is building identity. It is building The Gambia across Africa and that is why, without question, Gambian entrepreneurs are the pride of The Gambia. Congratulations Seringe Mustapha Njie (Taf).

Ambassador Abdoulie M Touray (Baax) is president of the Global Entrepreneurship Network (The Gambia) which is represented in 200 countries with over 10 million members. Be a member register @ gec.co.