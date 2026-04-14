Preparing for the shock and why The Gambia must act before the storm breaks

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By Rtd Lt Colonel Samsudeen Sarr

The fragile flicker of hope that briefly emerged from the ceasefire initiative between the United States and Iran, brokered by Pakistan, has now almost entirely faded into uncertainty. The talks held in Islamabad under the stewardship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, once anticipated as a potential turning point, have reportedly collapsed after prolonged and intense negotiations. What lingers in their aftermath is not merely diplomatic disappointment, but the foreboding return of tension, uncertainty, and the very real spectre of renewed confrontation.

Statements attributed to JD Vance, who led the American delegation, indicate that the negotiations collapsed under the strain of what he described as “irreconcilable differences”, notably Iran’s refusal to abandon its nuclear ambitions, dismantle its ballistic missile program, and curtail its support for proxy forces across the Arabian Gulf region.

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Donald Trump has signalled, in forceful terms, that the next phase of confrontation may be “bigger and more ferocious”. This is not the language of routine diplomacy but a warning edged with intent.

We must therefore confront the sobering reality that the window for a peaceful resolution is narrowing with alarming speed, and the prospect of escalation is no longer hypothetical but increasingly imminent.

For Africa at large, and for The Gambia in particular, this is not a distant geopolitical drama to be observed from a comfortable position. It is an unfolding crisis with direct and potentially severe domestic repercussions. Our economy, like those of many small and import-dependent states, remains acutely vulnerable to external shocks, particularly those that disrupt global energy markets and supply chains.

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A renewed conflict in the Arabian Gulf region would almost certainly continue to affect oil flows through critical maritime corridors, sending global fuel prices upward and destabilising essential commodities. While the immediate impact would be felt at the fuel pumps, the deeper consequences of escalating transportation costs, surging food prices, and mounting pressure on already fragile household incomes would prove far more enduring and corrosive.

Indeed, early warning signs are already visible. Fuel prices and transport fares have begun to creep upward. The cost of essential commodities is showing troubling signs of volatility.

The question before us, therefore, is not whether The Gambia will be affected, but how prepared we are to withstand and manage the impact.

It is within this context that the initial precautionary measures taken by the government of President Adama Barrow must be acknowledged. Reports of restrictions on non-essential foreign travel by public officials suggest an emerging awareness of the need for fiscal restraint, a commendable and necessary first step. But it is not enough.

What is required at this critical juncture is not incremental adjustment, but a decisive, coordinated, and forward-looking strategy rooted in anticipation rather than reaction.

First, the government must urgently institute a policy of strict fiscal consolidation. Non-essential public expenditure should be curtailed without hesitation. Every dalasi that can be preserved must be redirected toward building a financial buffer capable of absorbing external shocks. This is not a moment for discretionary spending or symbolic ventures. It is a moment that demands discipline and clarity of purpose.

Second, there must be a deliberate and strategic effort to secure reserves of critical commodities. Fuel, rice, and other essential food items should be stockpiled to the extent that fiscal realities permit. Once supply chains are disrupted, recovery is neither swift nor guaranteed. Preparedness in this regard could spell the difference between manageable strain and systemic crisis.

Third, monetary authorities must be placed on heightened alert. Inflationary pressures, if left unchecked, could erode purchasing power with alarming consequence. The Central Bank must be ready to deploy all appropriate instruments to stabilize the currency and carefully manage liquidity within the financial system.

Fourth, the government must engage in clear, proactive, and responsible communication with the public. Citizens must be informed, not alarmed, but prepared. Transparency in moments of uncertainty cultivates trust, and trust remains one of the most vital assets in effective crisis management.

Finally, and perhaps most critically, there must be meaningful coordination at the regional level. The challenges that lie ahead will not respect national borders. Engagement with Ecowas partners, particularly Senegal, to explore collective strategies, especially in energy procurement and food security, could significantly strengthen resilience across the sub-region.

It must be emphasised that these measures are not expressions of pessimism, but of prudence. To prepare for the worst is not to concede its inevitability, but to reduce its impact and preserve stability.

The coming days and weeks may well prove decisive. Should hostilities resume, they are unlikely to be brief or contained. The economic aftershocks will travel rapidly and indiscriminately, reaching even those nations far removed from the immediate theatre of conflict.

The Gambia cannot afford the luxury of delay. We stand, once again, on the edge of a gathering storm. The warning signs are clear, the signals unmistakable. What remains uncertain is not whether the storm will come, but whether we will be ready when it breaks. Preparedness is no longer optional. It is imperative. The time to act is now.

Lt Colonel Samsudeen Sarr (Rtd) is a former commander of The Gambia National Army, author and diplomat.