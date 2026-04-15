3 containers, 12 vehicles fraudulently removed from port

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By Arret Jatta

The new management of the port of Banjul, Alport, has confirmed a major security breach involving the fraudulent release of containers and vehicles.

In a statement released yesterday, the company said the incident occurred on 23 March 2026 and involved “the fraudulent release of three shipping containers and the unauthorised removal of twelve vehicles and one motorcycle” from the port.

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It further stated that the breach was discovered by the Tariff and Operations Departments, prompting an immediate internal investigation by Alport’s security team.

The company said findings from that probe, including all evidence, have been handed over to the Seaport Police Unit, which is now leading the criminal investigation.

The State Intelligence Services (SIS) is also involved, highlighting the seriousness of the case, the release said.

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“As a precautionary and procedural measure, individuals identified during the investigation as suspects have been suspended from duty with immediate effect,” the statement said.

Alport further revealed that it is fully cooperating with authorities and will not take any steps that could interfere with the ongoing investigation. “We remain committed to ensuring that law enforcement is able to conduct its work without obstruction,” the company added.

It added that all employees have been directed to cooperate fully with investigators and avoid any actions that could compromise the process. The company warned that those found culpable will face both disciplinary and legal consequences.

“Alport has zero-tolerance for breaches of operational integrity. Any events of such nature in the future will be treated in the same manner without tolerance,” the statement warned.

The company said further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.