Senegal’s defence minister due here Thursday

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Senegalese Defence Minister Birame Diop will on Thursday visit The Gambia to strengthen military cooperation between the two nations.

During his visit, Minister Diop is expected to engage in discussions regarding shared security challenges, aiming to ensure peace and stability between the countries.

- Advertisement -

Recently, Senegal and The Gambia established a Joint Military Committee to enhance defence agreements and address cross-border issues such as crime and insurgency.

Both nations have reaffirmed their commitment to preventing any subversive activities that could destabilise either country.

Proposed measures to improve coordination include appointing a Defence Attaché.

- Advertisement -

This collaboration reflects the historical ties between Senegal and The Gambia, which share cultural traditions and a legacy of cooperation dating back to their efforts to form a confederation in the 1980s.

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) announced Minister Diop’s visit in a dispatch yesterday.

During his stay, he will meet with Gambia’s Defence Minister, the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Seedy Njie, Vice President Muhammed BS Jallow, and the Senegalese Ambassador.

Minister Diop will also visit the Ecomig Headquarters commanded by a Senegalese. Senegal has the highest contribution to the Ecomig Forces deployed in The Gambia in 2017 to ensure smooth transfer of power.