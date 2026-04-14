Malian in court for allegedly defrauding 19 people of over D2M 

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By Amadou Jadama

Almudou Maiga, a Malian yesterday appeared before the Banjul Magistrates’ Court for allegedly obtaining D2 million from 19 people under the pretext that he would facilitate their travel to Spain, a representation he knew to be false.

Maiga, a resident of Banjul, was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Muhammed Krubally on a single charge of obtaining money by false pretences. He pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was unrepresented by a lawyer.

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He was subsequently granted bail in the sum of D2 million with one Gambian surety who must be employed.

According to the allegations, Maiga, sometime in 2025 in Banjul and diverse places, by false pretence obtained the sum of D2 million from Ismaila Krubally, Bakary Sanyang, Ebrima Kanteh, Sahoutie Winmago, Sekou Sabally, Sallah Cisse, Yankuba Kone, Abdou Jarra, Sheikh Omar Jarra, Buba Tunkara, Haruna Jantineh, Amadou Gindo, Modibo Sidibeh, Musa Fanneh, Ebrima Karabenta, Adama Trawally, Mariatou Trawally, Warano Dicko, and Dawda Gindeh with the pretext that he was going to facilitate their travel to Spain.

Hearing resumes on 27 April at 12:30pm for the prosecution to call its first witness.