CPA calls for children’s safety in boarding facilities after deaths in fire

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Following the recent fire outbreak at the Abu Bakr Al-Sidiq Centre for Islamic Education in Farato, Jambur, the Child Protection Alliance (CPA) has issued a strong call for urgent measures to safeguard children in boarding facilities across the country.

In a statement released days after the incident, CPA expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, which claimed the lives of two minors and left several others injured.

- Advertisement -

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased children and wish a swift recovery to those currently receiving medical treatment,” the statement read.

CPA noted that the heartbreaking incident raises serious concerns about the safety and protection of children in residential learning environments.

“No child should lose their life in a place meant to provide care, learning, and protection,” the organisation emphasised.

- Advertisement -

CPA also calls for an immediate and thorough investigation into the cause of the fire, urgent safety audits of all boarding schools and similar institutions, strict enforcement of minimum safety standards, including fire prevention and emergency preparedness and strengthening of supervision and safeguarding systems.

CPA further urged all relevant authorities, partners, and communities to take collective responsibility to prevent future tragedies.

“Children’s safety is non-negotiable,” the statement concluded.