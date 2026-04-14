Janjangbureh NAM defends defection to NPP, cites development needs

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By Arret Jatta

National Assembly Member for Janjangbureh, Omar Jammeh, has defended his decision to join the ruling National People’s Party (NPP), saying the move is driven by the development interests of his constituents.

In a virtual interview with Nfally Fadera, Jammeh said his alignment with the NPP followed careful observation of the party’s structure and performance.

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“Months ago, I was aligned with the NPP. The reason why I went to NPP is because from what I have seen, NPP is more organised than other parties,” he said.

He added that his decision was also influenced by the expectations of the people who elected him as an independent candidate.

“Another thing is also the people that voted for me wanted me to join NPP so that their community will develop,” Jammeh stated.

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Responding to concerns that his move could be seen as a betrayal, the lawmaker rejected the claim, insisting his actions are in the best interest of his constituency.

“Anyone who knows me will know that I am not a betrayer. Joining NPP is to bring development to my community,” he said.

Jammeh further revealed that even during his election as a National Assembly member, he enjoyed support from members of the ruling party.

“When I was elected as a National Assembly member, some NPP candidates even voted for me,” he noted.

Highlighting visible developments across the country, Jammeh pointed to improvements in roads, electricity and education as key factors that influenced his decision.

“If I go to other communities, the development I see has convinced me that this government has empathy for Gambians,” he said.

He also praised President Adama Barrow, describing him as “competent”, respectful of the law, and attentive to the concerns of the citizens.