Gambia launches new health spending study to drive universal coverage

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By Sirrah Touray

The Gambia took a major step toward reforming its health financing system as the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation officially commissioned a new round of the National Health Accounts study covering fiscal years 2022 and 2023.The announcement came during a high level policy dialogue that brought together senior government officials, development partners, UN agencies, and civil society to review findings from the completed 2020–2021 study and set priorities for the next phase.

Dr Robert Ninson, WHO representative to the Gambia said: “This is more than a technical milestone, it signifies The Gambia’s on-going commitment to strengthening its health system through rigorous evidence, accountability, and collective action.”

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National Health Accounts track how money moves through a country’s health system. The tool maps government spending, donor contributions, private insurance, and what households pay out of pocket. For policymakers, the data reveals where funds are going, where gaps exist, and how efficiently resources are used.

Gibril Jarju, Director of Planning and Information at the Ministry of Health, told stakeholders the 2020–2021 findings highlight urgent questions for the sector.

“These findings are not just statistics; they are a call to action, are we investing enough in the health sector as a country? Are available resources being utilised efficiently and equitably? What practical measures can we take to reduce the financial burden on our citizens?” Jarju asked.

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He noted that out-of-pocket expenditure by households remained a significant concern. “Reducing that burden is a core pillar of The Gambia’s push toward Universal Health Coverage, the global target to ensure all people can access quality health services without financial hardship.”

Dr Robert Ninson further commended the Ministry of Health for institutionalising the NHA process and praised national teams for completing the 2020–2021 round despite competing priorities. He confirmed WHO will continue providing technical guidance and capacity building for the 2022–2023 cycle. “The health financing landscape is evolving rapidly, and the demand for high quality, timely, and actionable evidence has never been greater,” Ninson said.

Health experts say NHA data directly influences budget decisions, donor coordination, and insurance design. By showing the flow of funds, the accounts help government and partners align spending with national priorities like maternal health, malaria control, and primary care.

The Ministry of Health said the 2022–2023 NHA will reflect both global best practice and national realities. Fieldwork is expected to begin in the coming weeks, with results feeding into the country’s health sector strategic plan “Todays dialogue is about collective reflection and action,” “Together, we can build a health system that is equitable, efficient, and responsive to the needs of our people,” Jarju concluded.