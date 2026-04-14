GPU, NED train 21 journalists on safety ahead of election cycle

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By Arret Jatta

Twenty-one journalists have completed a four-day hazardous environment awareness and safety training, which ended on Saturday with a renewed focus on survival as reporting conditions grow more volatile ahead of The Gambia’s presidential election.

The training was organised by the Gambia Press Union (GPU) with support from the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and partners which commenced on 7th of April to 11th of April. It forms part of on-going efforts to better prepare journalists for high-risk assignments, including protests, political tensions, and online threats.

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Participants engaged in intensive theory sessions and practical simulations designed to strengthen their ability to respond to danger, manage stress, and make quick safety decisions in the field.

GPU Secretary General Modou Joof warned that the coming election period may be tense, urging journalists to prioritise their lives over any story.

“This year, and those ahead, will not be easy. There will be tension and protests, some of which may turn violent. But no story is worth your life,” he said during the closing session.

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With this latest cohort, the number of journalists trained since 2025 now stands at 104. Despite this progress, organisers noted that the figure remains small compared to the more than 1,000 media practitioners nationwide.

Participants described the training as a shift from traditional ideas of bravery to a more cautious, safety-first approach. One participant, Alimatou Bajinka, said the experience was transformative.

“We learned how to stay alive. It’s not just about getting the story, but knowing when to step back and protect yourself and your colleagues,” she said, stressing the importance of emotional control in tense situations.

Alieu Ceesay of the The Alkamba Times echoed similar sentiments, noting that professional courage also means knowing when to withdraw.

“If they tell you to leave, you leave and report it later. That’s how you stay in the profession,” he said.

One of the trainers, Sang Mendy, also highlighted the importance of safety training, particularly as the country approaches an electoral period.

“We are heading into a time when protests may occur, and journalists often find themselves in the middle while trying to report. This training equips them with the right skills and knowledge to respond safely,” he said.

He also called on donors and partners to support the expansion of similar programmes, noting that such training requires significant resources.

Organisers stressed that the real impact of the training will depend on how well journalists apply these lessons in their daily work ensuring they not only report the story, but return safely.