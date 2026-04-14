UMC’s Dibba accuses Barrow government of intimidation

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By Sirrah Touray

Ebrima Dibba, a member of the Unite Movement for Change (UMC), has accused President Adama Barrow’s government of intimidation and unfair treatment of opposition supporters.

Dibba made the remarks during the handing over of 120 motorbikes to UMC representatives across 120 wards nationwide, an initiative the party said is aimed at strengthening coordination, outreach and grassroots engagement, particularly in remote communities.

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Dibba said the current political environment is increasingly characterised by what he described as “intimidation, inducement and harassment.” He alleged that individuals associated with the UMC are being denied opportunities because of their political affiliation. “People are being denied their opportunities just because they are part of this movement,” Dibba said.

He further alleged that the situation is affecting young people, claiming that a student had a scholarship withdrawn due to his father’s involvement with the UMC. The allegation has not been independently verified. Dibba warned against the use of public institutions for political purposes, stating that government offices and ministries should not be turned into tools to target citizens based on their political views. He cautioned that such actions could have wider implications if they continue.

Dibba also addressed President Barrow, urging caution in the use of power and stressing that leadership should not be used to silence opposing voices or limit participation in national affairs. “The weapon I have is the vote,” he said, adding that political change should be pursued through democratic means.

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Dibba stated that the distribution of the 120 motorbikes reflects the movement’s efforts to strengthen its presence across the country and support its representatives at the ward level in carrying out their activities.

He noted that political work requires engagement with citizens at all levels, adding that while it may not be possible to reach everyone, parties must continue to make efforts to connect with the people and address their concerns. Dibba called for discipline and respect in political engagement, stating that those seeking public support must conduct themselves responsibly and avoid misleading citizens.