FACING AI TOGETHER IN SPORTS JOURNALISM

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Budapest – In Truth 2026, an international workshop, was organised by the Hungarian Sports Journalists’ Association (HSJA) at the Hungarian University of Sports Science on 8th April.

The event brought together speakers and participants from 15 countries across three continents, with additional online participation bringing the total reach to nearly 20 countries. The discussions reflected a global profession actively trying to understand and shape the role of artificial intelligence in journalism.

The workshop opened with remarks from Balázs Fürjes of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Zsolt Gyulay, President of the Hungarian Olympic Committee (HOC), and György Szöllősi, President of the HSJA.

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Balázs Fürjes expressed appreciation for the initiative, saying: “I would really like to thank Zsuzsa for coming up with this idea and for putting such a forward-looking and important topic on the table.”

György Szöllősi welcomed sports journalists from across the world. He openly addressed the profession’s relationship with technology, saying: “We, sports journalists, are often afraid of AI – but the truth is, we all use it.” He added: “I always say, if AI can do the work better than a colleague, then perhaps we should let AI take over.” At the same time, he noted its limitations: “AI is still far from being insightful or humorous”

AI is already in use

Edina Heal, former Director of Google Hungary, made this reality very concrete. “Even I used artificial intelligence for my presentation,” she said. “This is the reality.” Her point was simple – AI is no longer something theoretical. Journalists are already using it and that cannot be ignored.

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The human side of sport

Musa Sise from AIPS Africa brought the discussion back to the heart of sports journalism – emotion. “AI is there, but it cannot show us the game,” he said. “It cannot show emotions.”

Responsibility and ethics

Azra Isic stressed: “Innovation alone is not a value. Accountability is. We must ask – who is responsible for what AI creates?”

Speed versus accuracy

Natalia Donets highlighted: “AI can give us speed, but it cannot replace accuracy. And without accuracy, we lose trust.”

Closing reflection

Márk Hetényi of R34DY summed it up: “AI is a new pen, but it is not the author.” He also referred to AI-assisted newsroom tools that support research, alerts, and preparation tasks, including built-in verification functions that flag inaccuracies and outdated data. However, he stressed that final editorial responsibility must remain with journalists.

A profession at a crossroads

The discussions reflected both enthusiasm and caution. AI is transforming sports journalism, offering efficiency and new possibilities, but also raising questions about ethics, authorship, and responsibility.

For AIPS, the message from Budapest was clear: it must help shape the future of journalism, not just respond to it.