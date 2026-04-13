SJAG president attends AIPS congress

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The president of the Sports Journalists’ Association of The Gambia Mr Omar Jarju is in Lausanne, Switzerland for the 88th AIPS Congress. This congress is set to open a new chapter in the history of the association at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne.

The five-day itinerary for Mr Jarju and other international delegates includes high-level visits to major sports governing bodies across three Swiss cities. Fifa in Zurich, Uefa in Nyon, IOC (International Olympic Committee), FIVB (Volleyball), and FIG (World Gymnastics) in Lausanne.

Jarju’s participation follows his recent leadership in hosting the successful 8th AIPS Africa Congress in Banjul, where he emphasised the importance of digital transformation and ethical sports journalism. His current mission to Lausanne aims to further integrate Gambian sports media into the global stage.