Aliou Cissé gets down to work as Angola coach

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A few days after being unveiled to handle Angola national team, Senegalese coach Aliou Cissé has started work, first attending Girabola meeting between Interclub and Petro de Luanda on Saturday.

The Senegalese legend was unveiled as the Angola national team coach, a few days after leaving a similar role with Libya. The Angolan Football Federation (Faf) unveiled the 50-year-old last Thursday when he signed a four-year contract.

The Federation has now confirmed there is no time to waste for Cisse, adding the coach will continue with the integration process, with planned meetings with the Faf technical committee and national coaches, in a collaborative approach aimed at building a solid and inclusive strategy.

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“The Angolan Football Federation informs that, following the official presentation of Aliou Cissé as the National Manager, work on the ground has already begun, marking the start of a new cycle for the Black Palancas,” read a stamen from Angola FA.

“This Saturday, the technician was present at the field of June 22, where he closely followed the Girabola meeting between Interclub and Petro de Luanda. Attentive and involved, Cissé showed enthusiasm for the lived environment and with the observed competitive quality, in his first direct contact with national football.”

The statement added: “In the coming days, the National Selector will continue the integration process, with planned meetings with the FAF technical committee and national coaches, in a collaborative approach aimed at building a solid and inclusive strategy.

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“The Faf still confirms the holding, soon, of a press conference, as announced in the presentation act, in which Aliou Cissé will share, openly, his vision and goals set for the future of the national team.

“With work, rigor and a spirit of mission, a new stage begins, geared towards the growth and affirmation of Angolan football.”

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations title-winning coach hopes to inspire the hugely underachieving team that flattered to deceive at the last continental tournament held in Morocco.

For a team that draws the bulk of its players in Europe, the 2023 quarterfinalists failed to navigate their way past the 2025 Afcon group stage.

Cissé spent nine years at the helm of the Senegal national team from 2015 to 2024, reaching the 2019 Afcon final before eventually winning the title two years later. However, his reign with Libya lasted just 10 games amid reports of unpaid dues.