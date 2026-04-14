GPU slams Minister Ceesay’s ‘unprofessional’ comment on hot mic

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By Omar Bah

The Gambia Press Union (GPU) has issued a scathing rebuke of Information Minister Dr Ismaila Ceesay’s dismissive comment, “That’s their problem,” labelling it unfortunate, unprofessional and a dangerous signal for press freedom in the country.

The remark, made during an exchange with an unknown lady at a workshop organised to validate the government’s draft policy to regulate the media yesterday, has ignited widespread condemnation from media stakeholders and civil society organisations who see it as a blatant disregard for journalists’. The forum was boycotted by journalists and media organisations and when Ceesay was told of that he said:

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“That’s their problem. That’s what I usually want, for them to boycott”.

Reacting to Dr Ceesay’s comments in a Standard exclusive yesterday, GPU Secretary General Modou Joof said the minister’s comments are rather unfortunate. “It shows his unwillingness to listen and consider our concerns on how the proposed regulations would affect press freedom, freedom of expression and media independence. It also shows the government’s lack of political will to consider our recommendations on strengthening our self-regulation mechanism which is in line with international best practices on media regulation.”

He added that Dr Ceesay’s assertion clearly demonstrates that the government already made up its mind to go ahead with the proposed draconian policies with or without the media’s endorsement or participation – a position that does not encourage proper consultation or collaboration with media stakeholders.

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Also commenting on the issue, Activist Madi Jobarteh said: “If a minister’s aim is to sideline his key stakeholders then such a minister does not fit to be a minister. More seriously, such a minister is a direct affront and a major obstacle to national development”.

Jobarteh said ministries are the primary development engines which create an enabling environment for all stakeholders to engage on the policies and issues which will bring development to our people.

“It appears and now confirmed that Ismaila Ceesay wants to craft issues in such a way as to drive away the key stakeholders. In that case, what is his use in that ministry much more than head it? Indeed Ismaila Ceesay has now exposed his true colours. He is an enemy of progress and his continued presence in public office will only undermine national governance and development. His message is loud and clear.”

He added that while Dr Ceesay positions himself as an obstacle, he should be assured that the genuine stakeholders will show him that he cannot impose his draconian will on anyone, much more on the whole country.

“His dictatorial tendencies will be confronted until the cows come home,” Madi Jobarteh said.