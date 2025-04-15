‘GOV’T ASKED WITNESSES TO LIE AGAINST ME’ Accused in police killings trial concludes evidence

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Ousainou Bojang, the suspect in the killing of two police officers and the wounding of a third, yesterday concluded his evidence before Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the High Court in Banjul, strongly asserting that all the prosecution witnesses lied against him.

When he was asked why witnesses would lie against him, Ousainou Bojang replied: “They were asked by the government to do so. Even the government knows that I went to Casamance because of the trouble I had with my white woman friend.”

Bojang continued to stress that prosecution witnesses Mama Jabbie, the marabout from Cassamance, Alfusainey, the Chef de Garage at Djouloulou, Babucar Bah, the PIU Commissioner Momodou Sowe and police officer Ebou Sowe, all lied against him.

He further maintained under cross examination that policeman Ebou Sowe gave him tea which he drank and slept off only to find himself inside a cell.

“Ebou Sowe came back to me with papers to obtain my statement and demanded I print them,” he told the court.

The suspect denied the DPP’s assertion that he was at the Brusubi field with police officers when the alleged murder weapon was picked from the ground.

”I have never seen a gun because as an ordinary security man I never carried a gun,”Ousainou Bojang said.

The suspect also raised the issue of his alibi, maintaining that he was at his workplace on the 12th September, 2023 and at 7pm his co-worker came and relieved him and he was there until about 11pm when he came out to get his dinner at a nearby shop.

Cross examined by DPP, AM Yusuf Bojang who said he was 32 years at the time of his arrest in September 2023, also revealed that in 2019, he was once arrested by the Drug Law Enforcement Agency and taken to Brusubi Police Station but was released some hours later.

Hearing continues on the 19 May, for more defence witnesses to testify.