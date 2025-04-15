- Advertisement -

On Friday the 10th of April 2025, His Excellency President Adama Barrow presided over the official swearing-in ceremony of the newly established Reparations Commission at the State House in Banjul. This is indeed a step in the right direction.

It has been many years since peoples’ rights were violated by the very people who were tasked to protect them. It is therefore clear that the establishment of the Commission marks a significant milestone in the country’s transitional justice process.

This is part of the government’s commitment to implementing the recommendations of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC). It is part of the issues that the TRRC recommended and citizens have been agitating for this ever since.

The implementation of this recommendation will go a long way in healing the wounds of the victims and bring some form of closure to the families of the victims. It will address the needs of the people who have suffered injury and harm at the hands of those who were supposed to protect them,

Observers have repeatedly called on the government to expedite the implementation of the recommendations of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission especially the reparations. The reason is that many of the people who were victims of the former regime are dying.

If it is not done at the right time and the people keep dying then the very purpose is defeated. There is a need to expedite this and enable reconciliation among the people of the country. This is fundamental for keeping of the peace and security of the country.

The question now is whether the funds are readily available to give reparations to those who deserve to be compensated; If it is then it should begin as soon as possible to avoid any unforeseen consequences.