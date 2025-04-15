A storm in a tea cup

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

I have been asked about my take on MoSandi, a content creator from Sierra Leone, whom I had never heard about until this outrage on Gambia’s social media space.

One thing is, however clear, and that is the average Gambian is dictatorial in thoughts, words, and deeds.

Democratic principles, as advanced by the average Gambian, are one theoretical abstract and never a reality showcased in practical terms.

This is my take:

We live in a democratic society where people have the right to association. Now this right is not limited to only Gambians but anyone that is found within the jurisdiction of Gambia.

The argument that this gentleman is non-Gambian should not even arise in the first place. As a nation, we should have advanced beyond xenophobic utterances.

The Government has ALL RIGHTS to showcase what it feels is its development activities or agenda. Even the opposition will wish to do the same if and when they assume office. This is nothing but the truth.

People and institutions have a right to brand themselves positively. Every feast, we see posts of some atrocious dresses with the caption “last post”. We all know that even if we were to be paid to have such scary eyebrows and eyelashes, we would decline. But again, we respect their rights to showcase their dress whether we accept it or think otherwise.

The logic is simple. Let all those that are aggrieved by this content creator start making their content and showcase the other side of what they feel is a retarded and stagnant Gambia. In fact, with the number of people I see taking up arms against this gentleman, I am sure timelines will be flooded beyond measure, and this lone guy will soon be obsolete and redundant.

We can’t all see things the same way, but we must learn to respect the rights of others, for we must always recognise that one’s right stops where the other man’s rights start.

Whether his content on Gambia is factual or false, political or not is immaterial. Of course, the government is a political entity, and showcasing its development activities must and have to be political. Even if this guy is paid by the government to amplify its brand, it’s something they are entitled to.

You are also entitled to showcase the other side of what is your experience and existential reality.

Democracy is not just citing theoretical principles in nothingness and attending workshops and conferences. It is a reality; a conscious existence to be lived and nurtured.

Live and let others live!

MRR.