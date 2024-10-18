Ecomig, GAF breast cancer awareness campaign reaches NBR

- Advertisement -

The Ecowas Mission in The Gambia (ECOMIG), in partnership with the Gambia Armed Forces GAF, recently extended its breast cancer awareness campaign to the North Bank Region NBR.

The campaign is aimed at promoting ongoing screening to effectively fight breast cancer.

Hosted by the Ghanaian troops stationed in Barra, the Ecomig health personnel delivered presentations on the signs and symptoms of breast cancer. They also showcased self-examination techniques to equip individuals with knowledge for early detection.

In 2022, approximately 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer globally, resulting in 670,000 deaths. A woman is diagnosed with breast cancer every 14 seconds somewhere in the world.

Ambassador Miatta Lily French stated that the initiative highlights the peacekeeping mission’s commitment to the wellbeing of the communities it serves, extending beyond its primary duties.

“While we focus on peacekeeping, the Ecomig Mission recognises that true peace is not merely the absence of conflict but also the presence of health, dignity, and equal opportunities for everyone. It is crucial to remember that health is a vital element of a productive and harmonious society,” Ambassador French remarked.

She further emphasised that the campaign aligns with “our overarching goal of ensuring the welfare of our soldiers, the personnel of our allied security forces, the communities we serve, and their families.”

She encouraged the public to actively engage in the activities planned for this month to achieve the desired outcomes.

“In fostering a more informed and healthier society, we show our commitment by supporting screenings, participating in awareness sessions, and wearing pink,” she stated.

To those undergoing treatment for breast cancer, Ambassador French expressed, “We stand with you—your resilience and courage inspire our unwavering commitment to advocate for a future where no one faces this illness alone.”

“As we launch this campaign, it is essential to recognise that the first step is to raise awareness… However, action must follow. We should be conscious of our health, assist those in need, and positively impact the world by ensuring health, equity, and care are accessible to all,” she added.

Breast cancer originates in breast tissue. Symptoms may include a lump in the breast, changes in breast shape, skin dimpling, milk discharge, fluid from the nipple, a newly inverted nipple, or a red or scaly skin patch. In cases where the disease has spread, symptoms may include bone pain, swelling of lymph nodes, shortness of breath, or jaundice.

Mariama Gomez, deputy PRO from the Gambia Army Force, who works as a marking officer in the media sector, mentioned that the initial stages were challenging, but thanks to the collaboration with Ecowas, they have made significant progress in addressing medical issues.

Gomez added that they are working well together as military personnel, including members of other security services in The Gambia, and that they are united in their mission.

“We all share the same training in different locations, and we are one family,” she stated.

Furthermore, she noted that it is challenging for people in The Gambia to get tested to know their health status, as many believe only security personnel should undergo training. She highlighted that October is recognised as breast cancer awareness month, referred to as Pink October, which is why their t-shirts reflect the theme. Madam Gomez concluded that while breast cancer predominantly affects women, men can also develop it, albeit at a lower rate.