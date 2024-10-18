Gov’t advises ministries, departments against purchasing items without a digital tax stamp

- Advertisement -

The government has cautioned all its agencies, ministries, and state departments (MDAs) as well as the general public against purchasing items that have not been marked with the digital tax stamps.

In a communication shared by government spokesperson Ebrima Sankareh, the government said all MDAs are urged to adhere to the instruction through diligent enforcement.

The decision is envisaged to help the GRA collect more taxes to finance the country’s national development.

The digital stamp initiative was introduced in March 2024 in The Gambia to revolutionise the tracking and monitoring of excisable products in real time.

The stamp is a paper mark placed on products, among which include water bottles, soft drinks, beer, wine, and spirits. According to the Gambia Revenue Authority, the initiative is expected to streamline operations by enabling them to swiftly identify and prevent illicit trade and smuggling.

“The government urges all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to support this initiative by ensuring all purchases relating to the above-mentioned goods visibly display the Digital Excise Stamp,” the statement added.

The Commissioner General of the GRA, Yankuba Darboe, recently said that the level of compliance with the initiative was impressive, calling upon Gambians to embrace the system to better help GRA collect what it is required to collect by the government.

He clarified that GRA did not increase taxes but broadened the tax-based system by introducing various reforms.