The implications of appointing military personnel in forest management: A legal and policy perspective

Dear Editor,

The Gambia’s forests—previously managed by trained experts—are now under the control of military officers who lack expertise in environmental conservation.

The recent appointment of former Lieutenant Colonel Salifu Corr as Director General of the Department of Forestry, along with the replacement of experienced Regional Forest Officers (RFOs) with untrained military personnel, has sent shockwaves through the conservation community in the country. Environmentalists are warning that this move not only violates The Gambia’s own National Forest Policy but also threatens decades of progress in sustainable forest management, biodiversity protection, and climate resilience.

At the core of the controversy is a significant contradiction. The National Forest Policy 2023–2032 explicitly calls for forest governance to be led by qualified professionals, emphasising scientific research, technical expertise, and community participation.

However, the sudden influx of military appointees—whose training is rooted in security operations rather than ecology or environmental law—undermines these principles. The Public Service Commission, responsible for ensuring merit-based appointments, seems to have been bypassed, raising serious legal and ethical concerns.

Without the necessary knowledge of forest ecosystems, these new leaders risk making decisions that could accelerate deforestation, weaken wildlife protection, and disrupt the fragile balance between conservation and local livelihoods.

The operational consequences could be catastrophic. Forestry management is not a matter of brute enforcement; it requires a nuanced understanding of sustainable land use, prevention of illegal logging, and climate adaptation strategies. Experienced forest officers spend years mastering these complexities and working closely with communities that depend on forests for their survival.

Replacing them with military personnel—regardless of their discipline—creates a dangerous knowledge gap. How will officers, untrained in forestry, distinguish between legal and illegal timber operations? How will they assess the ecological impact of land-use changes? Without this expertise, The Gambia’s already strained forests face increased threats from unchecked exploitation and poor management.

Perhaps the most immediate consequence of this shift is the erosion of trust between the government and rural communities. The success of Gambia’s forestry initiatives has long relied on grassroots involvement, with local populations acting as custodians of their natural resources. Many conservation efforts thrive because communities believe in their purpose; they report illegal activities, participate in reforestation, and follow sustainable harvesting practices. However, when military figures without connections to these communities take charge, that trust evaporates. Villagers may perceive the new leadership as an occupying force rather than partners in conservation, leading to resistance, disengagement, or even conflict over land and resources.

The timing of these appointments could not be worse. The Gambia, like much of West Africa, is already grappling with climate change, deforestation, and biodiversity loss. Forests play a critical role in addressing these crises—storing carbon, preventing soil erosion, and supporting wildlife. If mismanaged, the consequences will extend beyond environmental degradation, impacting agriculture, water supplies, and food security for millions. The government’s decision to favour military figures over experts reflects a troubling prioritisation of control over sustainability.

There remains an opportunity to reverse this course. Environmental groups, civil society organisations, and international partners must pressure the government to reinstate qualified professionals and ensure that forestry leadership is based on competence rather than political or military allegiance. The Gambia’s forests are not merely patches of land; they are the lifeblood of communities, a shield against climate disasters, and a heritage for future generations. Surrendering them to those who do not understand their value is a gamble that the country cannot afford to take.

Ansumana Darboe

Serekunda