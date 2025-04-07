Seven Somalia U-17 players return after desertion attempt at AFCON in Morocco

- Advertisement -

Mogadishu (HOL) — Seven players from Somalia’s U-17 national football team have returned to camp after briefly disappearing from their team hotel during the ongoing TotalEnergies U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, casting a shadow over what was already a turbulent campaign for the Ocean Stars.

The story was first reported by Pan Africa Football, which confirmed that the players went missing on two separate occasions, with the latest incident occurring on Friday, just two days before Somalia’s final Group C match against reigning champions Senegal. It has since been clarified that the same group of seven players was involved both times. According to sources close to the Somali delegation, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) played a key role in facilitating the players’ return. However, neither the CAF nor the Somali Football Federation (SFF) has issued a formal statement.

Somalia’s delegation in Morocco has already been under pressure following a string of poor results. After a 3-0 loss to Tunisia in their opening match and a 5-1 defeat to Gambia in their second, the Ocean Stars were officially eliminated from the tournament before their final group-stage match. They currently sit at the bottom of Group C with zero points and a goal difference of minus 7 and are mathematically eliminated before facing Senegal in their final group-stage fixture.

The tournament marked Somalia’s second consecutive appearance at the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, a rare feat in the country’s footballing history. The team qualified after finishing third at the CECAFA U-17 Championship, edging out South Sudan in a penalty shootout to clinch a bronze medal. The squad arrived in Morocco carrying the hopes of a rebuilding football nation, buoyed by the promise of future investment in youth development and a more structured tactical identity under head coach Abdirahman Mohamed.

While the players’ motivations remain unconfirmed, the episode echoes a recurring trend in international youth tournaments, particularly among teams from fragile states. Multiple officials and regional experts suggest the young athletes may have been attempting to claim asylum or escape the country’s harsh socio-economic conditions.

Long beset by political instability, limited infrastructure, and high youth unemployment, Somalia has seen generations of young people’s attempts to seek opportunity abroad — often through irregular or dangerous routes. For some, tournaments like the U-17 AFCON offer a stage for football and a rare exit ramp.

Team officials have not disclosed whether the returning players will face internal disciplinary action. Sources within the Somali delegation say security protocols have since been tightened.

With only pride on the line against a high-flying Senegalese side, the focus for Somalia now shifts to damage control — both on and off the pitch. For a team that arrived in Morocco eager to prove its progress, the story has instead turned into a reflection of how deeply Somalia’s sporting dreams remain tethered to its national challenges.