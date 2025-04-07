GAMBIA DOMINATES SOMALIA 5-1, TAKES ON TUNISIA TODAY

- Advertisement -

The Gambia’s U-17 national football team delivered a commanding performance, defeating Somalia 5-1 in their second Group C match at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament in Morocco. The victory, which took place on April 3, sealed Somalia’s early exit from the competition and showcased the Baby Scorpions’ determination to bounce back after their opening loss to Senegal.

Gambia’s captain, Alieu Drammeh, was the star of the match, netting a sensational hat-trick that left Somalia’s defense struggling to keep up. Drammeh’s clinical finishing and leadership on the pitch set the tone for the Baby Scorpions, who dominated possession and created numerous scoring opportunities. Baba Leigh and Baboucarr Mendy added to Gambia’s tally, each scoring a goal to further extend their team’s lead.

Somalia’s lone goal came from Ahmed Isse Mohammed, who capitalised on a defensive lapse to find the back of the net. Despite their efforts, the Ocean Stars were unable to mount a comeback, as Gambia’s relentless attack and solid defensive organisation proved too much to handle.

- Advertisement -

The match began with Gambia asserting their dominance early on. Drammeh opened the scoring with a well-taken penalty in the 10th minute, following a foul in the box. He doubled the lead shortly after with a powerful strike that left Somalia’s goalkeeper with no chance. By halftime, Gambia had established a comfortable 3-0 lead, with Leigh adding his name to the scoresheet.

In the second half, Somalia showed glimpses of resilience, with Mohammed’s goal briefly lifting their spirits. However, Gambia quickly regained control, with Drammeh completing his hat-trick and Mendy sealing the emphatic victory. The Baby Scorpions’ performance highlighted their technical prowess, tactical discipline, and hunger to advance in the tournament.

The defeat marked a disappointing end to Somalia’s U-17 Afcon campaign, as they were eliminated after back-to-back losses in the group stage. The Ocean Stars had entered the tournament with high hopes, but their inexperience and defensive vulnerabilities were exposed by stronger opponents. Despite the early exit, Somalia’s participation in the competition provided valuable experience for their young players, who will look to build on this foundation in future tournaments.

- Advertisement -

For Gambia, the win was a crucial step toward securing a spot in the knockout stages. The Baby Scorpions will now turn their attention to their final group match against The Gambia, where they will aim to continue their momentum and secure qualification.

The 2025 U-17 Afcon tournament has already delivered thrilling matches and standout performances, with Gambia’s victory over Somalia serving as a reminder of the talent and potential within African youth football. As the competition progresses, all eyes will be on the Baby Scorpions to see if they can replicate their success and make a deep run in the tournament. Meanwhile, the Baby Scorpions take on Tunisia today. A victory will secure a quarter final place and qualification to the world Under-17 finals in Dubai.

hiiraan.com