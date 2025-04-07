Sabally appointed NPP deputy campaign manager

- Advertisement -

Press release

President Adama Barrow, in his capacity as the Secretary General and Party Leader of the National People’s Party (NPP), has appointed Mr Momodou Sabally as the Deputy National Campaign Manager of the NPP, effective immediately. This pivotal appointment comes as a direct result of Resolution 001/2025, passed unanimously by the NPP Congress.

Mr Sabally’s appointment will undoubtedly bolster the party’s grassroots engagement and mobilization efforts, positioning the NPP for greater success.



The Secretary General and Party Leader of the NPP extends earnest congratulations to Mr Sabally on this crucial role, while affirming unwavering support from the party’s executive team and its entire membership.

Furthermore, the Party Leader emphatically calls on all NPP members, supporters, and allied partner parties to build on their accomplishments. It is imperative that they collaborate effectively at all levels and fortify their unity and solidarity.

Signed:

Seedy SK Njie

NPP deputy spokesperson