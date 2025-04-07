Africell unveils Gambia documentaries

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

GSM giants Africell on Friday unveiled a package of mini documentaries parading the Gambia in different aspects as one of the most sought after tourist destinations in Africa. .

The documentaries were commissioned by Africell as part of its 25 the anniversary.

They featured the renowned Pelumi Nubi, an inspirational traveller, tourism ambassador, storyteller and thrill seeker, the first woman to drive solo from London to Lagos.

Unveiled at Sunset Hotel in front of Africell Group founder and chairman Zaid Daloul, government officials and partners, Pemula’s documentaries exposed The Gambia’s culture, life, tradition, fauna and flora in spectacular fashion with witty descriptions, authentic testimonies that give classic insights into the hidden beauty of the country called Smiling Coast of Africa.

” It has been a week of great times and personal connection with the gem of this country,” Pemula told the audience who marvelled at the sheer brilliance of the documentaries.

Tourism Minister Aboulie Jobe thanked Africell for a unique initiative that will help sell The Gambia in a way never heard of. “Africell is not just providing telecommunications but it also involves in the core existence of the people of The Gambia,” Minister Jobe stated. He expressed his ministry’s profound delight over the Africell initiative.

Hassoum Ceesay, prominent Gambian historian and director of National Center for Arts and Culture added his voice to the highly admired documentaries saying they embodied all what The Gambia has to show to the world and thanked GM Hussein Diab Ghanem and team for a wonderful initiative .

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Chairman Daloul and team led another Africell initiative in collaboration with the National Environment Agency of NEA to launch a tree planning exercise at Cape point, Bakau. The exercise will continue to plant 35,000 trees across many parts of the country.