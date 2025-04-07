spot_img
spot_img
28.2 C
City of Banjul
Monday, April 7, 2025
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

Africell unveils Gambia documentaries

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

Lamin Cham 2

GSM giants Africell on Friday unveiled a package of mini documentaries parading the Gambia in different aspects as one of the most sought after tourist destinations in Africa. .

The documentaries were commissioned by Africell as part of its 25 the anniversary. 

- Advertisement -

They featured the renowned Pelumi Nubi, an inspirational traveller, tourism ambassador, storyteller and thrill seeker, the first woman to drive solo from London to Lagos.

Unveiled at Sunset Hotel  in front of  Africell Group founder and chairman Zaid Daloul, government officials and partners, Pemula’s documentaries  exposed The Gambia’s culture, life, tradition, fauna and flora in spectacular fashion with witty descriptions, authentic testimonies that give classic  insights into the  hidden beauty of the country called Smiling Coast of Africa.

” It has been a week of great times and personal connection with the gem of this country,” Pemula told the audience who marvelled at the sheer brilliance of the documentaries.

- Advertisement -

Tourism Minister Aboulie Jobe thanked Africell for a unique initiative that will help sell The Gambia in a way never heard of. “Africell is not just providing telecommunications but it also involves in the core existence of the people of The Gambia,” Minister Jobe stated.  He expressed his ministry’s profound delight over the Africell initiative.

Hassoum Ceesay,  prominent  Gambian  historian and director of National Center for Arts and Culture added his voice  to the highly admired documentaries  saying they embodied all what  The Gambia has to show to the world and thanked GM   Hussein Diab  Ghanem and team for   a wonderful initiative .

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Chairman Daloul and team led another Africell initiative in collaboration with the National Environment Agency of NEA to launch a tree planning exercise at Cape point, Bakau. The exercise will continue to plant 35,000 trees across many parts of the country.

Previous article
NAM writes to AG to investigate Gaddafi Mosque sale saga
Next article
Sabally appointed NPP deputy campaign manager
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions