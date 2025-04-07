NAM writes to AG to investigate Gaddafi Mosque sale saga

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Musa Cham, the National Assembly Member for Serekunda, has written to the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dawda Jallow, urging an investigation into the controversial sale of part of the Gaddafi Mosque.

The land was reportedly sold around 2019 by the Sheriff Division following a High Court ruling related to a civil suit involving D1.6 million filed by Supersonicz Financial Limited against its former staff member, Demba Marena.

According to Serekunda community elders, led by Alieu Momar Njai, the land in question belongs to the community and was erroneously considered to belong to Mr Marena by the Sheriff Division and Supersonicz.

To address the controversy surrounding the land sale, Hon Cham has requested that the Attorney General conduct an investigation.

In his letter, shared with The Standard, Cham stated: “I hope this letter finds you well. I am writing to you in my capacity as the National Assembly Member for Serekunda regarding an issue of significant concern to my constituents.

It has come to my attention that a portion of land belonging to the Serekunda Gaddafi Mosque has recently been sold by the Sheriff Division. This sale has caused considerable division, unrest, and confusion within the community, leading many to expressing their anger and frustration through various media channels. Despite the public attention this issue has attracted, no official statement or clarification has come from any government representative regarding the sale’s circumstances, fuelling doubt and heightening tensions in the community. Given the seriousness of the situation and its potential to cause further unrest, I respectfully urge your office to investigate this matter immediately. The public deserves to be informed about the details surrounding the land sale, including whether it was conducted legally, and appropriate steps should be taken to address the concerns of the affected community. This issue is of great importance not only to the Serekunda community but also for the peace and harmony of the wider society. I trust that your office will treat this matter with the urgency and attention it deserves. Thank you for your consideration. I look forward to your timely response and resolution of this pressing issue.”