Survey reveals governance, fight against corruption poor

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By Omar Bah

The government’s fight against corruption and overall governance has been rated poorly by Gambians in the latest CepRass poll.

A majority of respondents said the Barrow administration is handling corruption badly, citing lack of high-profile convictions, weak enforcement, and continued bribery in public services.

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On governance, most said they see little improvement in transparency, accountability, and service delivery since 2017.

Respondents pointed to stalled audit reports, slow justice for financial crimes, and the perception that anti-corruption bodies act only against opponents. The poll revealed that public satisfaction with overall governance is more negative than positive. It added that nationally, only 6% of respondents say they are very satisfied, and 19% say they are satisfied, giving a combined satisfaction level of 25%.

In contrast, 36% say they are dissatisfied, and 26% are very dissatisfied, for a combined dissatisfaction of 62%. Another 12% take a neutral position.

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These figures indicate that overall governance is viewed critically by a clear majority of respondents.

Gender differences show that women are slightly more dissatisfied than men.

Among men, 7% are very satisfied and 21% satisfied, for a combined 28% satisfaction, while 33% are dissatisfied and 25% very dissatisfied, for 58% dissatisfaction.

It also revealed that among women, 6% are very satisfied and 18% satisfied, giving 24% satisfaction, while 39% are dissatisfied and 27% very.

Corruption

When it comes to corruption, public perception of the government’s performance in fighting corruption is overwhelmingly negative.

At the national level, only 2% of respondents believe the government is handling the fight against corruption very well, and 16% say it is doing so fairly well, yielding a combined positive assessment of approximately 18%.

In contrast, 17% rate performance as fairly badly, and a majority (51%) rate it as very badly, yielding a combined negative perception of about 68%.