Counsellor Jatta denies mobilising non-Gambians from Sierra Leone for voter registration 

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By Tabora Bojang

Following widespread rumours and allegations mainly from opposition camps that the Gambian mission in Freetown is mobilising non Gambians from Sierra Leone for voter registration in The Gambia, The Standard contacted Counsellor Siaka Jatta of the Gambia High Commission in Freetown who flatly denied such claims.

Jatta told The Standard that the High Commission is only doing its work by giving support to Gambians. “We are serving all Gambians and not NPP or any other party. We do not know the party affiliation of these Gambians. The High Commission bears no financial responsibility for their coming. We are only helping them with what is required from us a High Commission,” Jatta said.

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He disclosed that so far, over 100 people have expressed interest to go to Banjul and register. Asked who is paying for their transport, Jata said: “They are paying for themselves or may be their political parties are bearing the cost. The High Commission does not have funds for such things.”

When asked if the High Commission have established that all those who wanted to come are Gambians, Mr Jatta replied: “We are not a court of law. That is why we have the revising court back home. If you suspect anyone, go to the revising court. Our role is that if you reach out to us that you want to go home, we offer the necessary support in our role as an embassy.”

He said election is a national exercise and supporting any Gambian to partake in it, is beyond partisan endeavour.