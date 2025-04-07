Police report 3 homicides in one week

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia police are investigating three unnatural deaths, a suspected murder and two suspected suicide cases at different places in the last few days alone.

According to the police, a man was found dead, hanging on a tree in a bush in Sami Pachinko village, CRR, on Friday.



He was identified as Lalo Ceesay, 50. Though the police did not confirm this, local reports said the man reportedly shared an audio claiming he was going to be killed by people who lured him into the bush .

Meanwhile on Saturday in New Yundum, a man died of stabbing.

The deceased has been identified as Muhammed Trawally, 22, and a suspect, Ousman Dikko, 20, is currently in police custody. “The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife, causing fatal injuries,” the police said,



In the case of Dobong Kunda, in CRR, police revealed that a man identified as Muhammed Sanno was found hanging on a tree in the bush on Saturday evening.

PRO Sisawo said the circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation and further updates will be provided as they become available.