UDP MUST END ‘PETTY TALKS’ TO WIN IN 2026 — Mayor Lowe

By Tabora Bojang

Mayor Rohey Lowe of Banjul has said her opposition United Democratic Party, has every opportunity to remove President Barrow from power in the 2026 presidential elections but it must first do away with “petty talks.”

She further reasoned that no party can remove an incumbent in the absence of internal unity and solidarity among its members.

“That is the reality and the party must have a direction. Instead of going after each other, members must go after President Adama Barrow,”Mayor Lowe said in an interview with online TV Mengbekering Saturday evening.

She said the UDP must try to be in one direction or it will be too late.

She said people calling for her to change her politicking have no idea how much she puts into the party and struggled for its cause from the onset.

“Not many politicians have done what I did for this party and how much I invested for the party because this is the only party that I know. It is where I was born, where I grew up and where I got married. A lot of people who are up today fighting for the party found us done with our part and retired; the records are there. So they cannot love the party more than we do. The people who witnessed those efforts yesterday are still alive and our footprints cannot be erased in the party,” she said.

Lowe said what is important is to unite and solidify the party’s base rather than promoting others and going against others within the same party. “I have warned both Mayor Talib Bensouda and Chairman Yankuba Darboe to be wary of people attempting to disunite us because they will go away when they succeed in seeing us apart,” Mayor Lowe said.

Lowe said she is more at the receiving end of President Barrow’s ‘hostility and intimidation tactics ‘than any other person but she does not make much noise.