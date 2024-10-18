Rawda elects new executive

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The Rawdatul Majaalis faction led by Sheikh Nano Hydara Thursday elected new executive members who will assist him in running the affairs of the association following his re-election at a congress in Soma.

A leadership crisis recently erupted within the Rawdatul Majaalis Association, as a splinter group led by Sheikh Alhaji Bamin Jaiteh claims to have elected a new executive, expelling the incumbent team led by Sheikh Sherif Nano Hydara. The incumbent faction maintains that they are the legitimate leadership and also went ahead to convene a congress to resolve the dispute. They have labelled the splinter group’s actions as rebellious and unconstitutional, demanding a handover of association materials.

The newly elected members are Sheriff Nano Hydara of Brufut as President, Momodou Lamin Yaffa of Sukuta as First Vice President, Sheikh Abundance Kebba Darboe of Bundung as Secretary General, Sheikh Yusupha Kanteh of Siffoe as First Assistant Secretary General, and Sheikh Mustapha Kanteh of Jara Soma as Second Assistant Secretary General.

Meanwhile, Foday Marong of Sanchaba was elected Project Manager; Sheikh Alhagie Kamara of Ndemban Jola as Deputy Project Manager; Sheikh Bashiru Jaiteh of Faraba as Educational Secretary; Sheikh Ebrahima Saidykhan as Deputy Educational Secretary; Imam Qaadi Kanteh of Siffoe-Mufty General; Sheikh Allassana Kanteh of Wulingkamma-Mufty; Sheikh Muhammad Lamin Jatta of Dobong Kunda-Mufty; Afang Ansu Fofana of Kombo Jalanbang-Mufty; Afang Ebrahima Sillah of Kunting-Mufty; Foday Omar Fofana of Kololi-PRO, Sheikh Ebrahima Darboe of Bakalari-Assistant PRO, Sheikh Abubacarr Bah of Sololo-Assistant PRO, Afang Ansu Fofana of Jalanbang-Coordinator, Imam Musa Fatty of Koliyor-Assistant Coordinator, Sheikh Imam Musa Kontaa of Tumana-Assistant Coordinator, Sheriff Mustapha Hydara of Latriya-Treasurer, Sheikh Ba Nuha Darboe of Basuri-Deputy Treasurer, Alhagie Shriffoe Sillah of Manjai-Auditor General, Sheikh Abdoulie Jabby of Sanchaba-Assistant Auditor, Sheikh Morrow Suwanneh of Sanchaba-Special envoy, Sheriff Anfaal Hydara of Dasilameh Sanghajor-Assistant Special Envoy, Sheikh Omar Kanteh of Jara Soma-Assistant Special Envoy, Ahmad Mbakey Ceesay of Jarumeh Kuta- Assistant Special Envoy, Sheikh Baa Kebba Jaiteh of Sutukoba-External Affairs and Diaspora secretary, Madam Amie Jallow of USA-Assistant External Affairs and Diaspora secretary, Sheikh Gawdu Sillah of Niyani Sukuta-Assistant External Affairs and Diaspora secretary, Sheikh Abdoulie Kanteh of Wulingkamma- Reps Coordinator, Imam Kebba Ceesay of Fajikunda-Assistant Reps Coordinator, Mamudou Ceesay of Old Yundum-Adviser, Alhagie Shriffoe Sillah of Manjai Adviser, Arfang Ansu Fofana of Jalanbang-Adviser, Imam Souly of Kerr Sering-Adviser, Alhagie Sanusi Ceesay of Kiang Giroff-Adviser, Alhagie Morrow Keita of Sungkinda-Adviser, Lamin Marr of New Yundum-Organising Secretary and special Adviser to the President, Sheikh Omar Kanteh of Jara Soma-Assistant organising secretary, Imam Musa Fatty of Koliyor-Assistant organising secretary, Sheikh Lamin Sarr of Sukuta-Assistant organising secretary and Sheikh Usman Touray of Niumi Nemakunku-Events and Calendars officer.

The association also elected the following as regional chairmen: Usman Ceesay of Banjul BCC, Imam Kebba Ceesay of Fajikunda (KMC), Sheikh Ahmadou Darboe of Sanyang WCR, Sheikh Musa Jarju of Kandonko in Foni WCR, Imam Musa Fatty of Koliyor LRR, Arfang Burama Konteh of Badibou Bani NBR, Alhagie Keemo Jabbie of Barajali Subaa CRR, and Sheikh Musa Kontaa URR.