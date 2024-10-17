MUST WE NOW TRIGGER THE PANIC BUTTON OVER AFCON QUALIFIERS?

- Advertisement -

The Gambia’s chances to qualify for a third Afcon may be in its own hands but it is hanging a very thin thread.

To navigate out of this precarious situation the team will have to at least win one and draw the other of the two matches remaining-against Comoros on November 11, and Tunisia on November 19.

The match against Comoros which many are hoping will be played at home, will be the all-important indicator and nothing short of a win can help the situation. Comoros has however proved to be giant killer in the group, having stubbornly drew Gambia and beaten Tunisia, the team would hope to avoid defeat in Banjul and move on to beat group whipping boys Madagascar. And can The Gambia beat Tunisia at home?

These permutations have driven Gambian fans to the edge and to demand greater focus from the Scorpions and their technicians.

For them, qualification is a ritual that the country cannot afford to miss after reaching two consecutive Afcons and anything less than a ticket to Morocco would be seen to be a major setback.

Such a scenario would put immense pressure on the new coach Jonathan McKinstry and even make his position untenable.

Yet, come to think of it, the Scorpions comprises quality players who played good football and create chances. That is a strong point and departure from the past when the team was notorious for not venturing out of its defense to attack opponents. However, attacking football only makes sense if the chances created are turned into goals. Even if half of the chances our players created in the last Afcon qualifiers is converted, the Gambia would have been at the top of the Group.

Granted there is still a chance but it is not a big one and it will take more work than we did in the last few days to secure a spot in the next Afcon.

The stadium factor

With more than five years of lack of action in front of the home fans, the Gambia national team received a great deal of empathy for some occasional timidity in the pitch. Indeed, many who already hailed the new era of football under Coach McKinstry with his new philosophy of attacking football feel that the continuous homelessness of the Scorpions must stop before it turns them to stray animals. And so, the government and concerned authorities must deliver the renovated stadium to Caf approval now.

Group A Standings

1. Tunisia – 7 points

2. Comoros – 6 points

3. Gambia – 5 points

4. Madagascar – 2 points