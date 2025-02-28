Africa owed $36 trillion in climate debt – report

- Advertisement -

Press release

Ahead of the African Union (AU) Summit, a groundbreaking report by ActionAid exposes the staggering climate debt owed to Africa by the world’s wealthiest, most polluting nations.

According to the report, Who Owes Who? External Debts, Climate Debts, and Reparations in the Jubilee Year, rich countries owe low and lower-middle-income countries US$107 trillion in climate debt over 70 times more than the US$1.45 trillion total foreign debt burdening of these nations.

The findings reveal that Africa alone is owed at least US$36 trillion, far exceeding the continent’s total foreign debt. Despite this, African countries continue to prioritise debt repayments to rich countries and global financial institutions, sacrificing critical public services such as healthcare, education, and climate action.

“It is a travesty that African nations are being crushed under the weight of foreign debt, while the world’s richest countries evade their responsibility to pay for the climate crisis and reparations for historical injustices,” said Arthur Larok, Secretary General of ActionAid International. “By forcing countries to prioritise debt repayment over essential services, rich countries are pushing Africa to the brink.”

Debt Servicing over human rights and climate action

The report highlights that in 2024 alone, lower-income African countries paid US$60 billion in debt repayments, diverting funds from crucial sectors that could improve the lives of millions. In contrast, rich countries should be paying at least US$1.4 trillion every year in climate finance to Africa an amount 25 times greater than Africa’s annual debt payments.

Chikumbutso Ngosi, Young Urban Women Programme Manager at ActionAid International, emphasised the gendered impact of this crisis: “Servicing external debts and complying with IMF loan conditions are undermining investments in health, education, and climate action, disproportionately affecting women and girls. Meanwhile, rich countries get away without paying their debts to Africa. How is that fair?”

Unjust global financial system worsens the crisis

The report also exposes the stark inequality in global finance. African countries are charged an average interest rate of 9.8% on loans 12 times higher than the 0.8% interest rate paid by Germany. This predatory system keeps African nations in a cycle of debt and dependency, making it nearly impossible for them to fund their own development and climate adaptation efforts.

A call for action: Debt cancellation and a new global financial system

With 2025 declared by the African Union as the Year of Reparations, ActionAid urges African leaders to take a stand against both historical and ongoing injustices. The report calls on the AU and global movements to: Establish a new UN Framework Convention on Debt to replace the unfair, colonial financial system controlled by the IMF and demand immediate debt cancellation as a first step toward repaying the climate debt and other reparations owed by rich countries.

Andrew Mamedu, Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria, stressed the urgency of these reforms. “For Africa to overcome the debt crisis and climate challenges, we need debt cancellation and a complete break from the colonial debt system that has burdened us for decades. The AU must ensure a new UN Framework on Debt is agreed upon in this Jubilee year.”

A turning point for Africa

The year 2025 presents a critical opportunity to shift global financial policies in favor of low and lower-middle-income nations.

Joy Mabenge, Country Director of ActionAid Zimbabwe, underscored the need for systemic change “We need a fundamental overhaul of the global financial architecture, shifting the power over debt away from the IMF to a more representative and inclusive UN body.”