African CSO Group condemns xenophobic attacks in South Africa, demands action

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By Olimatou Coker

The African Civil Society Reference Group Inc. (ACSRG Inc.) has condemned the latest wave of xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa, calling it a direct assault on human dignity, African solidarity, and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Chicago-based organization said the violence is a resurgence of a dangerous pattern targeting migrants and refugees, particularly those from other African countries.

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“Foreign nationals are being scapegoated for socio-economic failures,” ACSRG Inc. said. “The result is harassment, displacement, and fatal attacks that betray the spirit of African unity and the principle of _ubuntu_ that sustained South Africa during its liberation struggle.”

The group said the attacks violate fundamental human rights and undermine the collective vision of a united, integrated Africa.

ACSRG Inc demanded immediate action from the Government of South Africa to protect all residents regardless of nationality, prosecute perpetrators, and fully implement the National Action Plan against Racism and Xenophobia. It also called on the African Union to treat xenophobia as a continental crisis and coordinate stronger preventive measures.

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Regional and international partners must reaffirm their commitment to African unity and protect vulnerable communities, the group added.

“Unchecked xenophobic violence threatens regional stability, weakens African integration, and normalizes anti-immigrant hostility across the continent,” the statement said. It warned of severe humanitarian consequences, including denial of healthcare, housing, and employment for migrants and refugees.

ACSRG Inc, which works on issues affecting women and children in Africa and the diaspora, reaffirmed solidarity with victims and its commitment to dignity, equality, and unity.

“Silence is complicity; action is imperative,” the statement read. “We will continue to amplify voices, advance equity, and build a continent where every person of African descent can live free from harm, fear, and injustice.”

The statement was signed by John Ede, Director of ACSRG Inc.