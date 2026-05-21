UTGFSA, ACAF launch consultations on African Principles on Academic Freedom

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By Olimatou Coker

The University of The Gambia Faculty and Staff Association (UTGFSA), in partnership with the Africa Coalition for Academic Freedom (ACAF), hosted a one-day consultative workshop in Banjul to shape the African Principles on Academic Freedom (APAF).

Held at the UTG Conference Hall, the workshop is part of a five-country regional initiative spanning The Gambia, Morocco, Uganda, Angola, and Botswana. The goal: gather direct input from academics, legal experts, civil society, and students to build a framework grounded in African realities.

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Participants confronted key threats to academic freedom across the continent—institutional interference, restrictions on teaching and research, governance failures, and the lack of protection for scholars and students. The session produced concrete recommendations to strengthen institutional autonomy and safeguard intellectual independence.

The delegation was led by Prof. Kwadwo Appiagyei-Atua, Professor of International Law at the University of Ghana and Regional Director of ACAF.

Yorro Njie, President of UTGFSA, said The Gambia’s selection for the workshop reflects its standing on academic freedom.

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“Out of 54 countries, The Gambia was chosen to host this workshop. That says a lot about the space we have for free expression and research here,” Njie said. “This partnership began after Dr. Ensa Touray represented UTGFSA at the Academic Freedom Conference in Ghana last year. We are proud to be part of building a continental standard.”

Prof Kayode Adekeye, Deputy Vice Chancellor for Teaching and Learning at UTG, said the initiative must be African-led and African-owned.

“This workshop is part of a broader effort to develop principles rooted in our own realities, not imposed from outside,” Adekeye said. “Academic freedom is non-negotiable for quality education, research, innovation, and democracy. No single institution has all the answers. Through open dialogue, we can produce a framework that reflects African values, responsibilities, and aspirations.”

He reaffirmed UTG’s support for the process and urged participants to speak candidly.

“Let this workshop be remembered not just for the discussions we held, but for the movement we strengthened across the continent,” he said.

Nahla Tambadou, Vice Chairperson of the UTG Governing Council, speaking on behalf of the Chairperson, said academic freedom is essential for learning, research, and democratic development.

“This consultation is a timely step toward developing African-centered principles that will strengthen higher education and protect intellectual freedom across the continent,” she said.

The APAF process will consolidate recommendations from all five countries into a continental framework to guide policy and practice on academic freedom in Africa.