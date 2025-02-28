Darboe responds to Barrow’s congratulatory message

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

A few days after receiving a congratulatory message from President Barrow on his party’s victory in the Massembeh Ward by-election, last Saturday, the leader of the opposition United Democratic Party UDP, has responded.

While acknowledging receipt of Barrow’s letter with deep appreciation, Ousainu Darboe went ahead to address the president on the position of the UDP in the country’s democratic process.

- Advertisement -

Darboe’s letter is reproduced here in full: “I would like to express my appreciation of the content and tone of the letter, which are consistent with the age-old stance of the United Democratic Party. Indeed, from its inception in 1996 to date, the UDP has been a relentless advocate for the rule of law, political pluralism and mutual respect between political rivals as well as an unflinching proponent of free, fair and transparent elections. These are the underpinnings of a thriving and vibrant democracy.

As a party, the UDP has valiantly sought to entrench the aforesaid principles on the political landscape as well as in the political discourse and dispensation of our beloved country. We have fought to ensure that those values are not only enshrined in the Constitution and laws of the country but are also respected and adhered to in practice. As a former member of the National Executive Committee of the United Democratic Party, Your Excellency was a front row witness of those epic struggles of our party. I congratulate you for highlighting in your aforementioned letter, those same principles that we hold so dear.

Moving forward, we strongly encourage you, as the Secretary General and Party Leader of the NPP, as well as the Head of State and government, to do your utmost to sacralise those democratic principles in Gambia’s electoral laws and practices, appointments to the Independent Electoral Commission and above all, to see to the stringent implementation of the laws, regulations and practices governing our electoral processes.

- Advertisement -

Please allow me, Secretary General, to state unequivocally, that every well-meaning Gambian and our friends would like to see peaceful and eventless elections conducted in our country as the occasion arises. Our elections should be characterised by lively and boisterous campaigns in which we treat each other as brothers and sisters vying for the same positions and at the end of which the unsuccessful can unreservedly congratulate the winners as the choice of the electorates. This would require free, fair and transparent elections conducted by an impartial independent electoral commission and putting the integrity of the elections beyond reproach.

Your Excellency, Secretary General of the NPP, we would all like to have a functional, trusted and respected electoral commission, which stays equidistant from all the political parties and players in the country. This is possible, and I urge you, as well as the heads of the other political parties, the Inter-party Committee and all other political actors in the country to work conscientiously toward the attainment of this objective. Your Excellency, you will soon be called upon to appoint the next head of the Independent Electoral Commission.

I entreat you to seize the opportunity and appoint a consensual official, whose integrity, impartiality and independence are unassailable. It goes without saying that we need strong institutions, but those institutions cannot defend themselves and therefore we need strong, independent, honest and level-headed men and women to lead and run those institutions. You have the opportunity to cement your place in history.”